MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A taxi driver was arrested after police said he targeted an intoxicated passenger in Miami Beach, stole his cellphone and used it to conduct fraudulent bank transactions.

Reynoso Osias, 48, was arrested early Tuesday in connection with the June 28 incident.

According to a Miami Beach Police arrest report, the victim contacted police after realizing his Samsung Galaxy S24 had been stolen and multiple fraudulent transactions had been made using the device, including transfers from his bank accounts.

The victim told investigators he had gone to a nightclub and became intoxicated and believed he may have been drugged.

Detectives reviewed city surveillance video that showed the victim along Washington Avenue early that morning.

Police said he appeared intoxicated and was seen using his cellphone before Springs Cab No. 3319 pulled up.

According to the report, the cab’s rear passenger door opened from the inside and the victim got into the vehicle.

The victim later told detectives he did not remember entering or riding in the taxi and had not hailed or requested a cab.

About 30 minutes later, officers found the visibly intoxicated victim in the 700 block of 15th Street looking for his cellphone.

Police said he did not live in the area where he had been dropped off.

Investigators identified Osias as the taxi driver after reviewing license plate reader records, previous traffic stops and body-worn camera footage, according to the report.

According to the report, records linked Osias to the stolen phone during the fraudulent transactions.

Miami Beach robbery detectives later located Osias driving the same taxi and took him into custody. During a search, detectives found eight iPhones in a bag underneath the driver’s seat.

Osias faces charges including kidnapping and organized scheme to defraud.

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