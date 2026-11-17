MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A taxi driver with a suspended license struck a 9-year-old boy crossing Ocean Drive on Sunday morning, stopped briefly and then drove away, Miami Beach police said. The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

City surveillance footage showed the boy running from Lummus Park toward his mother on the west sidewalk around 9:10 a.m., according to an arrest report.

He ran into the path of a southbound yellow taxi van near Sixth Street, where the van’s front passenger-side bumper struck him.

“The driver of the taxi momentarily stopped and then proceeded southbound on Ocean Drive,” an officer wrote in the report.

The boy got up and ran to his mother, who photographed the taxi’s license plate and gave the picture to police.

Officers found him crying and bleeding from the mouth inside a nearby hotel. He suffered facial injuries, including a dislodged tooth, and was taken to Holtz Children’s Hospital in stable condition, police said.

“Our foremost concern is the well-being of this young child, and we are grateful his injuries were not more serious,” Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a statement.

The taxi’s registered owner identified the driver as Anson Jean-Pierre, 64. Officers found Jean-Pierre and the taxi at Miami International Airport on Monday after a tip from Miami-Dade County transportation regulators.

Police said he agreed to go with officers to the Miami Beach police station for questioning.

A records check showed Jean-Pierre’s Florida driver’s license had been suspended since June 15, police said.

Officers arrested him Monday at the station on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at $2,500.

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