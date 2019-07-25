Taxi driver OK after being trapped under semi-truck on I-95 in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida cabbie is counting his blessings after his car ended up under a semi-truck along Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade, trapping him inside.

Cellphone video captured half the victim’s vehicle lodged under the big rig along the northbound lanes near the Ives Dairy Road exit, Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just after 7 p.m.

Troopers were able to pull the taxi driver out of his car.

Officials said everyone involved in the crash is OK.

