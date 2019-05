(WSVN) - If you need to buy supplies for hurricane season, this week may be a great time to do so.

Florida’s tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies will run from May 31 to June 6.

Items like batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel canisters will be tax-free for a brief period of time.

For more information on the items available, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.