Tax-free weekend offers savings for back-to-school shoppers

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Back-to-school season is right around the corner and tax-free weekend is here to help students prepare.

Florida officials are reminding families that they can save money on school supplies and clothes during the 2018 back-to-school sales tax holiday, which begins this Friday.

“I hope everyone takes advantage of the sales tax holiday,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott. “It’s August third through fifth. You don’t have to pay the sales tax when you buy school supplies. You can get on the website for Department of Education to see exactly what’s covered and save your money.”

During the three days, there will be no sales tax for qualifying clothes, shoes and accessories less than $60, plus all school supplies $15 or less.

