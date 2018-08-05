DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers at Dolphin Mall in Doral took advantage of Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday for savings on supplies ahead of the new school year.

The annual tax-free holiday, taking place this weekend across the Sunshine State, helps families with savings on school and office supplies that are under $15.

Clothing, shoes and some accessories are also tax-free, as long as the item costs less than $60.

“As I soon as I land, we just bump into Old Navy and said, ‘Hey, we gotta take advantage of it,'” said one shopper.

A mom at the mall said she and her family are getting ready to head back to school, and that the weekend holiday is helpful for the process.

“Because now I get a little extra money to use on the sneakers, which are actually the most expensive part of my shopping,” she said. “We’re finding a lot of good stuff here this morning.”

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County School Board member Mari Tere Rojas and City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes held a backpack giveaway at Shenandoah Middle School, Saturday, to further help students.

“Today, we’re giving away free backpacks, supplies for school. We’re giving the children all types of goodies,” said Rojas.

With the new school year right around the corner, saving a little extra money makes all the difference for some.

“I really like how they give you pens and book bags. It’s really good,” said one student at the giveaway.

The tax-free holiday ends Sunday at midnight.

