Tavernier homeowner spots crocodile in backyard pool

TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) – A homeowner in Tavernier got an unexpected guest in her pool.

A crocodile was caught on camera walking right into the pool and taking a swim.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the backyard to remove the reptile.

The officers could be seen using a pole to nudge it out of the water.

The crocodile then made a break for it and jumped into a waterway behind the home.

