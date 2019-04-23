Target employee caught on camera trying to stop shoplifters in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on camera attempting to shoplift from a Target in Miramar.

The women tried to take thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment from a Target located in the area of Southwest 169th Avenue and Miramar Parkway just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a loss prevention worker struggled to stop one of the women. As the scuffle ensued, another woman pushed out another cart, aiding the first alleged thief to escape from the scene.

The loss prevention employee was able to recover the merchandise.

Both women were said to have fled the scene in a black vehicle.

Employees of the Target said one of the women returned to the store on April 20 and took off with over $3,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on the women caught on camera, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

