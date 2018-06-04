Tar kettle fire leaves 1 hurt in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to a tar kettle fire that injured one person, Monday afternoon.

Units worked on the blaze located near Southwest 211th Street and 108th Avenue, just before 1 p.m.

Photos released by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue show intense flames shooting out of a tar kettle.

One person was transported to the West Trauma Center of Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Officials are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

