Tanker truck crash shuts down all Turnpike lanes near SW 88th St.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving an oil tanker truck has shut down all north and southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade.

Rescue crews responded to the scene near the Southwest 88th Street exit in Kendall, just before 9 p.m., Friday.

Half a dozen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist with any possible injuries.

As of 9:10 p.m., all lanes were blocked as crews worked the scene. The on-ramp has also been closed off.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

