WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck in trouble after it rolled over in West Miami-Dade.

A small tanker truck tipped over near the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest 8th Street around 3:40 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue, one person was transported to a hospital.

Westbound lanes were blocked for some time.

Crews responded to clean up the spill and remove the wreckage.

