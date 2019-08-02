Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway to get new LED lights

TERRA CEIA, Fla. (WSVN) — Motorists on the Sunshine Skyway in Tampa are about to be greeted with a bit more color on their drive.

According to Fox 13, the Florida Department of Transportation is in the process of installing new color changing LED lights on the iconic bridge.

A total of 1,824 high-efficiency lights will be added to the sloped and main span of the bridge. The lights will span about 1.7 miles along the bridge.

The lights will have eight different themes that can be changed and adapted for different purposes such as marking events and holidays.

Officials said the primary purpose of the project is to enhance safety and security by providing more light to the underside of the bridge while creating aesthetic lighting.

The project is expected to be completed by this fall.

