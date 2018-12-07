Tampa woman reunited with daughter 69 years after being told ‘she died’

(WSVN) - A Florida woman thought her daughter died at birth, but almost 70 years later they have found their way back to each other.

For most of her life, Genevieve Purtion thought she had no one. The 88-year-old lives at an assisted living center in North Tampa.

Her eight brothers and sisters have all passed away, and she never had any kids of her own. That is, after she gave birth once, back in 1949.

Genevieve was 18 years old when she had her one and only child, but that day was overcome with tragedy.

“When I said I wanted to see the baby, they told me she died,” Genevieve recalled.

She never got to see or hold her baby girl, which is why she could hardly believe her eyes when her daughter walked through the door 69 years later.

Connie, Genevieve’s long lost daughter, was adopted as a newborn by a family in California and said it’s been her life-long dream to find her birth mother.

Upon meeting for the first time, they shared a hug to make up for lost time. “It’s been a lifetime of wanting this,” said Connie. “I remember being 5 years old and wishing that I could find my mother.”

Connie got an Ancestry DNA kit for Christmas last year, which led her to a cousin and a name.

“And I said, ‘Here’s my mother’s given name,’ and she said, ‘Oh, that’s my aunt. Oh, by the way, she’s still alive.’ [I was] like ‘Oh, my God,'” said Connie, holding back tears.

Now, Genevieve, who thought she had no one left in her life, and Connie are sharing nothing but tears of joy.

Not only does she have a daughter, but Genevieve also has grandchildren and two great-grand children who are currently in college.

There’s a lot to catch up on after having been split up for 69 years, but for this mother and daughter it all begins with a simple hug.

