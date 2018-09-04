Tampa siblings lift overturned car in ditch to rescue couple, newborn baby

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Tampa siblings jumped into action and came to the rescue of a family that was trapped in an overturned car in a ditch following a hit-and-run crash.

According to Fox 13, Ashley Furniture employees Allen and Jolisa Jones were driving their delivery truck on Interstate 75 when they saw a white Chrysler sedan side-swipe a Toyota RAV 4. They watched as the RAV 4 swerved and ended up crashing into a watery ditch.

“The car pretty much just blind-sided them, and I’m pretty sure they were just as scared, and I was shocked,” Allen said. “The first thing I could do was to spring into action.”

The brother and sister rushed to the SUV and tried to help the family inside.

“I saw that water was seeping into the car, where it was turned upside down,” Allen said. “We tried to break the windows, but that didn’t work. So the only thing I could think of was to flip the car over. So I told my sister to help me so we could flip it over to its side. So what happened is after we flipped it over to the side, I took my shirt off and wrapped it around my fist and I used my fist to break the windshield off.”

The two siblings were able to save the couple and their 11-day-old baby inside. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

However, Allen and Jolisa did not walk away unscathed.

“As my fist was coming out of the windshield, it hooked the glass and it pulled my skin all the way back in a big chunk,” he said. “The glass tore into my tendons in my arm.”

Jolisa also suffered injuries to her fingers

Allen says he just did what he hopes someone would do for him.

“If I was in that situation, I would want someone to come to my rescue, honestly. I would want someone to help me,” he said.

Florida Highway Patrol told Fox 13 the driver of the Chrysler fled the scene.

