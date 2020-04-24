Tampa school parents accused of taking, selling free meals provided by school district

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa school superintendent is calling out some parents for double dealing. He said people are taking advantage of the district’s free Grab and Go meal program.

Hillsborough schools Superintendent Addison Davis is implementing measures to stop the scheme after parents are being accused of receiving free food and then selling them for a profit.

Screenshots showed bags of free food being sold on social media.

At least 47 cars were turned away from last week’s meal pickup because they already had school food in their cars.

“We had some individuals who made undesired behaviors last week, but we stand ready with new organizational controls,” said Davis. “Hats off to the operations and I.T. department for helping us with this process.”

Staff will now be using a meal tracker. Parents will now have to provide their child’s name and student identification number to make sure parents do not cheat the system, and children get the food they need.

“To make sure the children in need actually get the nutrition that they need to be successful during the e-learning process,” said Davis.

For children who are too young to attend school, parents will have to provide the child’s name and birth date to get meals.

