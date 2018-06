(WSVN) - Tampa Police helped raise funds for a boy with spina bifida.

The department came together to help provide the boy a tricycle he can ride, Friday.

The tricycle is a specially designed bike for people with the condition.

The boy and his mother are now thankful to the officers for their efforts.

