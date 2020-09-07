Tampa photographer takes stunning sunset photo after trying for 3 years

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — After trying for three years, a Tampa photographer captured a stunning image of a sunset.

According to Fox 13, Jean-Claude Ardila has been trying to take a photograph of the sun setting perfectly between the pillars of the Clearwater pier for the last three years.

However, ever Ardila said every time he tried to take the photo, it was either cloudy or rainy. However, he was persistent, and after going to the pier every day for the past month, Ardila was able to capture the amazing photo.

However, Ardila even got something a little extra for his photo, a bird that jumped in the shot, making the photo even more beautiful.

