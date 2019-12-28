Tampa area woman killed when hit by deputy’s cruiser

MANGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy’s cruiser hit a women as she stepped into the road, killing her, authorities said Saturday.

The woman stepped into the path of the deputy’s cruiser as he was heading to help another deputy with a traffic stop, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Deputy Andrew Hagenberger has been employed by the sheriff’s office for two years and had no other crashes in his record with the department.

The woman hadn’t yet been positively identified by the medical examiner’s office.

