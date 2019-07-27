Tampa-area trooper charged with having sex with 15-year-old girl

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is facing charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 23-year-old Riley Schwarz is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that deputies confronted Schwarz after the girl’s parents found a journal detailing their relationship.

The girl told deputies she and Schwarz had sex multiple times.

Deputies say Schwarz admitted to the relationship and surrendered himself to jail.

A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the newspaper that Schwarz had been fired.

Online court records showed no attorney for Schwarz, who remained in jail Saturday afternoon.

