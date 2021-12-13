SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tamiami Trail in Southwest Miami-Dade has been shut down after a cement truck rolled over.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and Loop Road just before 6 a.m., Monday.

According to FHP, the driver of the cement truck was heading westbound when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a guardrail.

#TrafficAlert



Tamiami Trail (SW 8 ST) is currently shut down in the area of Loop Road, between Miami-Dade & Collier County.



Troopers and @MiamiDadeFire are at the scene of a traffic crash involving and overturned tractor trailer.



Motorists should utilize I-75 as an alternate! pic.twitter.com/87RN9hh29o — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) December 13, 2021

The driver was trapped in the truck before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were able to extricate him and transport him to Kendall Regional with minor injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as officials said the roadway will be shut down for some time.

