Tamiami Trail reopens after fiery tanker crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities temporarily shut down part of Tamiami Trail near the Everglades after a fiery tanker crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 41, near State Road 29, just before 4:30 p.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find an 18-wheeler completely engulfed in flames.

TrafficAlert: FHP still working that crash on US 41 in Dade County. Expect US 41 to be closed at SR 29 for most of the night. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) March 17, 2019

Traffic on the roadway was blocked in both directions for many hours.

The roadway was eventually reopened.

Investigators have not provided further details about injuries or number of vehicles involved.

