Tamiami Park summer camp temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade summer camp has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation & Open Spaces Department confirmed that the camp, located at Tamiami Park, will be closed for two weeks for a deep cleaning.

Officials said as soon as they were notified an employee tested positive for the virus, employees, campers and parents were notified. Those who came into contact with the employee are now being tested.

Around 60 children attended the camp, and there were about 15 to 20 people on staff.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.