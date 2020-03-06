Tamarac student taken into custody after prompting school lockdown

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a student at a Tamarac school after he jumped the fence, leading the school to be placed on lockdown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, located along Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 94th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a deputy could be seen putting a handcuffed individual in the back of a BSO cruiser and checking the contents inside of a backpack.

Authorities said the student was late for class, so he jumped the fence and ran into the school to avoid being marked tardy.

The student was taken into custody, but it remains unclear if he will face any charges.

