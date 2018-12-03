TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were forced to fire after a patient at a hospital in Tamarac charged at them, officials said.

BSO deputies responded to the Center for Behavioral Health, located at University Hospital & Medical Center, late Saturday night.

Investigators said the hospital’s staff had called authorities after, they said, 30-year old Jarvis Randall was acting violently.

Deputies tried to arrest Randall peacefully, but officials said efforts to calm him down were unsuccessful.

Three deputies opened fire, striking Randall.

Paramedics airlifted him to Broward Health North, where he later died.

The deputies involved were placed on restricted duty while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

