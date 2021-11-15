TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida schoolteachers have been arrested on some serious charges after, police said, they molested female students, including a 12-year-old in one case.

Sixty-three-year-old Leslie Wolfe, a sixth grade teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy and a tutor, faced Broward County Circuit Judge Kal Evans, Monday.

“Mr. Wolfe is a South Florida resident for 33 years. Actually, he’s a teacher, he’s a math and science teacher at this time, and before that, he was actually a licensed pharmacist,” said his attorney.

Wolfe is accused of molesting the 12-year-old student during a tutoring session at West Broward Regional Library in Plantation, Wednesday.

Wolfe faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, as well as lewd and lascivious conduct.

“Sir, are you aware of the counts that have been presented against you?” Evans asked the suspect.

“They were explained to me last night,” said Wolfe.

Police said Wolfe and the student went into a private study room at the library for a tutoring session. At some point, investigators said, Wolfe touched the girl inappropriately.

He was placed under arrest and is being held on $150,000 bond.

“No contact with anyone under the age of 18,” Evans told Wolfe.

The suspect argued that his conduct was not unlawful.

“I’m not disobeying the law in any way,” he said.

“Sir, sir, sir, sir, sir, don’t talk about the facts, please,” said Evans. “Everything you say, from the point you walked into this room, it can be used against you.”

Wolfe is not the only South Florida teacher in trouble with the law.

Jossie Calderon, who teaches at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes, has also been accused of touching a student inappropriately.

“I’m hearing that it’s three different kids, so I hope something is done about it,” said parent Sheila Aguila. “We send our kids to school hoping that they’re safe.”

According to the police report, a 15-year-old girl told a counselor that Calderon touched her inappropriately on two different occasions.

Investigators said surveillance video corroborates the student’s story.

A second victim, who is 16, also came forward and said Calderon did the same thing to her.

Calderon was also arrested.

“You never know who you’re sending your kids to school to,” said parent Conrado Enseanet. “I hope Dade County does something better to screen these teachers. There’s nothing better to protect our students. That’s all we can ask, taking our students to school, is that they know that they’re safe.”

Because both teachers had contact with students and did private tutoring sessions, police believe there could be more victims.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they moved to fire Calderon immediately after learning of his charges.

7News attempted to reach officials at Bethlehem Junior Academy. The person who answered the phone said this has nothing to do with them, even though Wolfe is a teacher there.

If you have any information about either of these cases, call call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

