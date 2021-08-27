TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished flames the engulfed a home in Tamarac.

The fire broke out at a home along Northwest 72nd Street in the Westwood neighborhood, Thursday.

Cellphone pictures showed the home’s garage, as well as a car in the driveway, left charred.

American Red Cross officials said they are assisting the two people impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

