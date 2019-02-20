Tamarac fire causes partial building collapse; no injuries reported

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A fire at a Tamarac warehouse has caused part of the building to collapse.

The three-alarm fire broke out near Northwest 28th Avenue and 55th Court around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Tamarac Fire Rescue crews backed out of the building and battled the fire from outside.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Plantation Fire Rescue crews are also on scene trying to put out the fire.

FLFR crews along with multiple other agencies are assisting Tamarac Fire Rescue at a 3 alarm warehouse fire at 5500 Prospect Rd #workingfire — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) February 21, 2019

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.