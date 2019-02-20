Tamarac fire causes partial building collapse; no injuries reported

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A fire at a Tamarac warehouse has caused part of the building to collapse.
The three-alarm fire broke out near Northwest 28th Avenue and 55th Court around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Tamarac Fire Rescue crews backed out of the building and battled the fire from outside.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Plantation Fire Rescue crews are also on scene trying to put out the fire.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.