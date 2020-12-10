Tamarac commissioners vote unanimously against proposed hotel construction

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A decision from Tamarac commissioners came in the overnight hours of Thursday and several residents are happy that a proposed hotel will not be constructed in their community.

At around 1:30 a.m., commissioners voted unanimously to not move forward with the planned 122-room Hilton Home2 Suites in the Woodmont Country Club area.

“The motion to approve is denied unanimously, five to zero,” said Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez.

Members of the community who stuck through the entire meeting clapped after the decision.

Those who were against the hotel being built in the area felt it threatened their property values and their peace.

“It’s very, very obvious we all say no,” said Tamarac resident Alan Stoddard.

“I would not even be able to enjoy the view out of my own backyard,” said Tamarac resident Jennifer Thomas. “Why should hotel guests enjoy a more comfortable weekend, every weekend, than the residents who live here?”

The hotel’s project manager sent out 2,700 letters to people who live in the area, and 88 people said they were for the project, but 293 in emails, petitions and letters said they were against the proposal.

“You buy a house in a quiet neighborhood not expecting they would build a hotel in your backyard,” resident George Monteiro said Tuesday. “That’s not something you expect.”

The project was initially proposed nearly two years ago.

