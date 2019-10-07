Tamarac Commissioner not punished for Deputy of the Month outburst

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida City Commissioner was not punished after a controversy involving an officer he said wrongly arrested him.

In a Tamarac City Commission meeting held Monday night, Commissioner Mike Gelin explained his reasoning for speaking out against a deputy honored at a Deputy of the Month ceremony, which made national news.

“I have to explain a mugshot for the rest of my life as if I am a criminal,” said Gelin. “I’m not a criminal. I’m a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, a mentor [and] a city commissioner.”

In September, Gelin called out BSO Deputy Joshua Gallardo who had just won an award and chastised him for wrongly arresting him four years prior.

“Joshua Gallardo, can you come down for a second? It is good to see you again,” Gelin said. “You probably don’t remember me, but you are the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago. You lied on the police report. I believe you are a rogue police officer. You’re a bad police officer, and you don’t deserve to be here.”

One of the issues at the meeting Monday night was whether to censure Gelin for his confrontation during the ceremony.

“There is a difference between legitimate criticism of a deputy and using a platform of the city commission to embarrass, humiliate and berate that deputy,” said retired Broward Sheriff Captain Neal Glassman. “Deputy Gallardo has since transferred out of Tamarac. The ones who suffer the most from this are the citizens and businesses in Tamarac.”

“Falsely arrested is not an accurate statement, Commissioner Gelin,” said another member in attendance at the meeting. “You were arrested based on probable cause, which is the legal standard to make a lawful arrest.”

“This is not an indictment of law enforcement in general,” said Gelin. “At some point, you have to stand up and speak up for those who cannot and will not speak for themselves.”

“It was the wrong place, and it was the wrong time,” said Commissioner Julie Fishman.

“None of this has been good for our city or our commission,” said Commissioner Debra Placko.

In the end, the board decided to not reprimand Gelin.

“I hope we have learned from this and move forward,” said Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez. “Ladies and gentleman, thank you for your patience this evening, there is no motion for censure.”

This all stems from Gelin’s arrest in 2015 after he shot video footage of an injured man being tended to after a fight, and the deputy asked him to move away from the scene.

Around three minutes after the beginning of the recording, Gallardo confronted Gelin. Although, in the police report, the deputy wrote that he advised Gelin he could record but has to move. That statement cannot be heard in the video.

“Right now, we’re working on this,” Gallardo said to Gelin. “It is a violation. He is a victim right now. Do you want to leave? Do you want to leave the area?”

“I’m watching,” Gelin replied. “I want to make sure he’s being taken care of.”

“Then, please back away to the sidewalk over there,” Gallardo said.

Gelin and Gallardo continued to go back and forth in the video.

“Sir, I am going to ask you again on the other side of that hedge,” Gallardo said.

Gelin asked, “Why the other side?”

“You are going to get arrested for obstruction,” Gallardo replied.

“How am I obstructing?” Gelin asked.

Gelin was arrested for resisting without violence, but once his attorney showed prosecutors the video, the charges against him were dropped.

On Monday night, the Tamarac Commission considered if Gelin violated the city’s civility code, which among other restrictions states that an official must refrain from making personal attacks.

“I did not think it was appropriate. It was the personal comments of something that happened in his personal life,” said Gomez. “Whatever happened four years ago, happened four years ago.”

Gelin said in his Facebook post that he had spoken one-on-one with Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and they have agreed to work together toward positive change.

