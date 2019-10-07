Tamarac Commissioner could face sanctions after Deputy of the Month outburst

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida City Commissioner could be reprimanded after a controversy involving an officer he said wrongly arrested him.

Most Deputy of the Month ceremonies don’t end like the one in Tamarac did last month.

Tamarac Commissioner Mike Gelin called out BSO Deputy Joshua Gallardo who had just won an award and chastised him for wrongly arresting him four years prior.

“Joshua Gallardo, can you come down for a second? It is good to see you again,” Gelin said. “You probably don’t remember me, but you are the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago. You lied on the police report. I believe you are a rogue police officer. You’re a bad police officer, and you don’t deserve to be here.”

Gelin was arrested in 2015 after he shot video footage of an injured man being tended to after a fight, and the deputy asked him to move away from the scene.

Around three minutes after the beginning of the recording, Gallardo confronted Gelin. Although, in the police report, the deputy wrote that he advised Gelin he could record but has to move. That statement cannot be heard in the video.

“Right now, we’re working on this,” Gallardo said to Gelin. “It is a violation. He is a victim right now. Do you want to leave? Do you want to leave the area?”

“I’m watching,” Gelin replied. “I want to make sure he’s being taken care of.”

“Then, please back away to the sidewalk over there,” Gallardo said.

Gelin and Gallardo continued to go back and forth in the video.

“Sir, I am going to ask you again on the other side of that hedge,” Gallardo said.

Gelin asked, “Why the other side?”

“You are going to get arrested for obstruction,” Gallardo replied.

“How am I obstructing?” Gelin asked.

Gelin was arrested for resisting without violence, but once his attorney showed prosecutors the video, the charges against him were dropped.

Now, the Tamarac Commission will consider if Gelin violated the city’s civility code, which among other restrictions states that an official must refrain from making personal attacks.

“I did not think it was appropriate. It was the personal comments of something that happened in his personal life,” said Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez. “Whatever happened four years ago, happened four years ago.”

Gelin said in his Facebook post that he had spoken one-on-one with Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and they have agreed to work together toward positive change.

