Tallahassee police search for missing teen and 4-month-old infant

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Tallahassee are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager and her 4-month-old son.

The search is on for 16-year-old Miykayah Shiphrah Johnson and her son, 4–month-old, Armani Johnson.

Miykayah was last seen Sunday near 810 Wadsworth Street in Tallahassee. She was last spotted wearing a black sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants and pink sandals.

Armani was last seen wearing a white jacket, and was in a black and purple stroller.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call Tallahassee Police at (850) 891-4200.

