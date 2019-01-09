Taekwondo instructor accused of sexual battery in Doral

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sebastian Choi made an appearance in bond court today after he was accused of sexual battery.

According to police, the alleged event occurred three years ago at a studio called “Team Taekwondo,” when the victim was 10 years old.

The victim told police she was forced by Choi to perform inappropriate sexual acts.

The charges against Choi include two counts of sexual battery on a minor and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he is being held without bond.

