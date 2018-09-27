Taco Bell Cantina locations open in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Taco Bell has now opened two of their new “cantina” restaurants in Florida, where alcohol is served sans drive-thru.

The two locations, first in Gainesville and now in Orlando, serve beer, wine, sangria and slushy drinks with the option to add vodka, rum or tequila. They also feature a tapas-style menu in addition to the usual menu staples, and are open as late as 3 a.m.

Both stores are situated near universities: Gainesville’s by the University of Florida, and Orlando’s in the University of Central Florida area.

Taco Bell previously announced its plan to open hundreds of new locations by 2022, featuring open kitchens, digital menu boards and local artwork.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain’s chief operating officer Mike Grams credits millennials for their expansion plans.

“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Grams said.

No word on when the Cantinas will come to South Florida. To see a map of other Taco Bell Cantina locations, click here.

