NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some significant damage left behind after a synagogue is scorched.

A fire burned through the roof of Congregation Kahal Chasidim Orthodox synagogue near Northeast 172nd Street and 10th Avenue in Northeast Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units had to tear away some of the roofing materials to take out the blaze.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

