Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, trails Miami Gardens mayor in county commissioner race

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is locked in a tight race with Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for a seat on Miami-Dade County’s Board of County Commissioners.

As of 11 p.m., Fulton is essentially neck and neck with Gilbert.

Fulton is just under 50%, while Gilbert is just over 50% with all precincts reporting.

There’s just 421 votes separating the two candidates.

Fulton has been in the local and national spotlight ever since her son was shot to death in 2012.

