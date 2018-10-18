SWMD woman accused of killing mother denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of killing her mother with the help of her boyfriend has been denied bond.

Sasha Gonzalez, 29, faced a judge Thursday morning, charged with the murder of her mother, 70-year-old Hilda Gonzalez.

Police said Gonzalez suffocated her sleeping mother after they got into an argument when her boyfriend’s brother came to visit.

Gonzalez’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Yancel Castillo, aslo made an appearance in court, Thursday. His bond was set at $100,000 and will be placed on house arrest if he is released.

Police said Castillo and his brother, 21-year-old Santy Castillo, burned Hilda’s body after Santy helped Gonzalez suffocate her.

Santy Castillo has been interviewed by police. However, it remains unclear if an arrest has been made yet.

