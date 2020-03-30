SWMD Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix has confirmed that one of their employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The chain announced that an employee at their location near the 9000 block of Southwest 56th Street, Monday.

Since receiving notice of a positive test, the store has conducted a “disinfection-level deep cleaning” which is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The company’s director of communications, Maria Brous, said in addition to their regular hygienic efforts, they have heightened their cleaning measures to focus on frequently touched surfaces such as touch pads, door handles, drawer handles, phones and computers.

Publix has adjusted their hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow “additional preventative sanitization.”

Publix earlier announced they have started installing plexigass shields at checkout counters to widen the distance between, and lessen interaction between cashiers and customers.

