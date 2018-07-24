Swimming advisory lifted at Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has lifted a swimming advisory that was in place at Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North and Crandon Beach South.

Water samples collected from the beaches last week had not met the quality standard or swimming due to high levels of bacteria.

The advisory was lifted Tuesday after repeated water samples came back clean at the beaches.

Officials said it is now OK to enter the water for some summer fun.

