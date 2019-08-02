Swimming advisory issued for 2 South Florida beaches

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued for two South Florida beaches.

The advisories were issued for Crandon South Beach in Key Biscayne and Haulover Beach South due to high levels of the bacteria enterococci in the water.

Health officials say the presence of enterococci is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

It is recommended that people avoid swimming in the water at these locations. Officials say contact with the water can cause disease, infections and illness.

