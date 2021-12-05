MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who went for a swim off South Beach found himself too close to a shark for comfort.

Swimmer Jason McIntosh said he was on his daily half-mile splash on Saturday when a school of mullet swam by with a shark not far behind.

McIntosh recorded the marine predator on drone video.

Fortunately, the shark didn’t pay the swimmer much mind and continued to chase after its mullet meal.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.