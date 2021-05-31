HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day at the beach took a tragic turn for one swimmer.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said a man went missing at Haulover Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Crews were seen on personal watercrafts looking for the missing man.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter could also be seen searching from above.

He was located and transported to Aventura Hospital where he later died.

