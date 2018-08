KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued for Crandon North Beach near Key Biscayne.

Beach water samples revealed higher-than-acceptable levels of bacteria that can make swimmers sick.

It is advised that beachgoers stay on shore until new tests come back clean.

