Swim instructor allegedly molests children during practice in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, molested two 9-year-old girls during practice at a Southwest Miami-Dade pool.

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, worked as a swimming instructor at a pool in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 163rd Avenue, near U.S. 1.

He was arrested Tuesday night after two children told their mother they were fondled by Diaz-Mejia during their swim practice.

Diaz-Mejia is facing felony child molestation charges.

Upon learning of the arrest, parents in the area felt disturbed, outraged and disgusted.

“It’s a scary day and age,” said Heidi, a parent. “It’s horrible. I’m shocked to hear that. I mean, well, I’m saying like what supervision? The parents are not there with the kids? What’s going on?”

According to the arrest report, Diaz-Mejia admitted to the allegations and was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

“That’s awful,” parent Audrey said. “It’s shocking to hear something like that in a public swimming pool.”

Diaz-Mejia appeared in bond court, Wednesday.

He remains held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

