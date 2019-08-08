Swim instructor accused of molesting multiple children pleads not guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - A swim instructor accused of fondling five victims in a Southwest Miami-Dade pool entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, was arrested on July 16 after two 9-year-old girls told their mothers he molested them during their practice at Helen Sands Pool, located in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 163rd Avenue.

In weeks following the arrest, three additional victims came forward, including an 8-year-old girl and two 7-year-old girls.

Diaz-Mejia is facing five felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

He appeared in court with his attorney on Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Diaz-Mejia is currently being held without bond but has another hearing scheduled for Aug. 22.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.