Swim advisory lifted for North Beach at Crandon Park

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County declared that it’s safe to swim again at Crandon Park’s North Beach.

The swim advisory was lifted Tuesday for North Beach at Crandon Park, along Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.

Test results of the water quality at the beach site came back as satisfactory.

Thursday’s advisory remains in effect for Crandon Park’s South Beach and Key Biscayne Club near Ocean Drive.

