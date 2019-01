MIAMI (WSVN) - A swim advisory in place for two South Florida beaches has been lifted.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the swim advisory that was issued on January 9 for Crandon South and North Shore beaches was lifted following satisfactory results of water samples.

For more information, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website.

