Swim advisory issued for Crandon South, North Shore beaches

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is issuing swim advisories at two beach sites.

The advisory issued on Wednesday will affect Crandon South Beach along Crandon Park and Key Biscayne.

North Shore Beach along 73rd Street and Collins Avenue is the second site listed.

Samples collected at both beaches did not meet recreational water quality standards.

The advisory issued recommends that people avoid swimming at either site for the time being.

