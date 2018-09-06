Swim advisory issued for Crandon South Beach, Key Biscayne Beach Club due to bacteria

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued for Crandon South Beach and Key Biscayne Beach Club.

The Florida Department of Health says two consecutive water samples taken from the area revealed higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria, which can make swimmers sick.

“The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals,” the Department of Health said.

A swim advisory had previously been in place for Crandon North Beach; that advisory was lifted Thursday.

It is advised that beachgoers stay on shore at both Crandon South Beach and Key Biscayne Beach Club until new tests come back clean.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

