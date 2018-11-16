Swim advisory issued for Collins Park in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is issuing a swim advisory at Collins Park in Miami Beach.

Samples of beach water collected at the location near 22nd Street and Collins Avenue did not meet the standard for water quality.

Results from the collected samples indicated that contact with the water might pose an increased risk of illness.

The advisory issued Friday recommends that people avoid swimming within the area for the time being.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.