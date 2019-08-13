Swim advisory in parts of NE Miami-Dade due to sewage spill raises health concerns

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wastewater pipe that broke over the weekend has released harmful bacteria for hundreds of miles in the northern section of Miami-Dade County, prompting a swim advisory for various popular spots and triggering health concerns.

The ruptured pipe is located about 9 feet underwater at Oleta River State Park, where signs alert swimmers to refrain from going in the water while Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews work on repairing the break.

In addition to the Oleta State Park, other area affected include Greynolds Park and the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as the beaches within 500 feet north and south of the Haulover Inlet.

On Haulover Beach, beachgoers lounging on the sand on Tuesday said the water appears clean.

“Well, the water looks really nice,” said beachgoer Brandon Shaffman.

But officials said looks can be deceiving.

“It doesn’t look like I’m going in today,” said beachgoer Jessy Ayala. “It sounds like Florida has a problem.”

But despite the double red flags, some beachgoers — and their pets — still took their chances.

“I was really sandy. I didn’t want to go all the way over there to get the sand off, so I just kind of dipped in real quick,” said Shaffman.

Others, however, kept their distance from the water.

“I figured I might as well just go and just not get in the water and not really fuss about it too much,” said beachgoer Miranda Lample.

County officials said they cannot turn off the waste line, because it would disrupt sewer service in Sunny Isles, Golden Beach and the Eastern Shores community of North Miami Beach.

Their plan is to fix the 40-foot pipe by Thursday night, but they expect the swim advisory to remain in place throughout the weekend.

“I’m sad reading my book, just relaxing,” said Lample.

Officials asked area residents to refrain to using water for non-essential purposes like doing laundry and washing dishes until they have repaired the pipe.

